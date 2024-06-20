Drivers on Interstate 17 should plan for nightly lane restrictions in both directions April 7-13

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 17 during the upcoming week. The restrictions will begin the evening of Sunday, April 7, and end the morning of Saturday, April 13, as work continues on the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, drive with caution, and reduce their speed around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:

Northbound Restrictions

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near Rock Springs/Black Canyon City (mileposts 239-242) nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, April 9, and ending the morning of Thursday, April 11, for placement of temporary concrete barriers.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Coldwater Road (mileposts 244-245) nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, April 8, and ending the morning of Thursday, April 11, for earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Coldwater Road (mileposts 244-245) from 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, to 6 a.m. Friday, April 12, for earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Sunset Point (mileposts 251-252) from 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, to 6 a.m. Monday, April 8, for placement of temporary concrete barriers.