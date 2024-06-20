Expect daytime lane restrictions on State Route 64 in Tusayan for pavement restriping work April 15-17

The Arizona Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the town of Tusayan, advises area drivers to plan for lane restrictions on State Route 64 in Tusayan from Monday, April 15, through Wednesday, April 17.

Drivers should allow extra travel time while the following daytime restrictions are in place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• SR 64 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction roughly between Coyote Lane and Moqui Drive (mileposts 236 – 237).

• Flaggers and/or a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone.

• There will be a 12-foot width restriction.

• Restrictions will be lifted at the end of each work day.

• The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

The restrictions are needed so crews can safely restripe pavement markings on the roadway to add one additional northbound travel lane along this section of SR 64.