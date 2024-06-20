Four Corners Clean Energy Alliance Announces Key Partnerships to Accelerate Clean Energy Transition in the Four Corners Region

FARMINGTON – The Four Corners Clean Energy Alliance (4CCEA) is excited to announce the addition of a diverse array of stakeholders across the spectrum of the clean energy industry, amplifying its efforts to promote sustainable clean energy development in the Four Corners area, with a strong emphasis on supporting the Navajo Nation. Joining the alliance are Four Corners Innovation, Arizona Center for a Carbon Neutral Economy (AzCaNE), Four Corners Economic Development, Tallgrass Energy, Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC), Nature and People First, Process Service and Equipment Company (PESCO), New Mexico State University, and New Mexico Tech.

“The inclusion of these diverse and dynamic organizations marks a significant leap towards developing a clean energy hub in the region,” said 4CCEA Executive Director, Matthew Gonzales. “Their commitment strengthens our push for clean energy solutions like hydrogen, solar, and wind power, and cutting-edge technologies in battery storage and carbon capture.”

“The addition of our latest member companies is critical to advancing transparent, evidence-based dialogue and public engagement, especially on the Navajo Nation,” added 4CCEA Chairman, Steve Grey. “This is a crucial time for the Four Corners region and the Navajo Nation, as we join forces to lead the way in responsible and sustainable energy development in the U.S.”

For more information on the Four Corners Clean Energy Alliance and its initiatives, please visit https://fourcornerscleanenergyalliance.org