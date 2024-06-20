On the Road With ADOT: Updating our Five-Year Program

Every spring, ADOT reaches out to the public with our updated plans for what kind of projects we plan to undertake in the next five years. And with that process already underway for 2025-2029, an important part of our work involves getting your feedback. That’s the subject of the latest episode of our podcast, On the Road With ADOT, in which host Doug Nintzel talks with Paul Patane, director of the Multimodal Planning Division. You can listen via the ADOT Blog and find all episodes at azdot.gov/Podcast. You also can subscribe through Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Tune in to see why we’re so excited about this way to give you an insider’s view on projects and more!