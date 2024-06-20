Provide your comments on ADOT’s Tentative Five-Year Construction Program

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is seeking the public’s input on its Tentative 2025-2029 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program. The $7.9 billion tentative program emphasis improving highway pavement and bridge infrastructure throughout greater Arizona, which encompasses areas outside of Maricopa and Pima counties. The plan would provide more than $3 billion for these high priority improvements during the next five years. This amounts to an average investment of approximately $600 million per year to preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges.

The public can provide comments on the Tentative 2025-2029 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program in the following ways:

• Attend the May 17 public hearing of the State Transportation Board at 9 a.m. Meeting information can be found at http://aztransportationboard.gov

• Complete an online comment form at: azdot.gov/5yearcomments

• Email: fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov

• Call the bilingual phone line at: 1-855-712-8530

• Mail ADOT at: Attn: Nancy Becerra, c/o ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007

ADOT’s five-year program is developed by working closely with local governments and regional transportation planning organizations to prioritize projects that are ready to build or design. The State Transportation Board is expected to consider formal action on the program at its June 21 meeting.

The tentative program and more information is available at azdot.gov/tentative5year