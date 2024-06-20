Public comment period begins for ADOT’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan and Active Transportation Safety Action Plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is preparing a Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) to provide a framework for reducing fatalities and serious injuries on all public roadways. The plan is a data-driven, multi-year safety plan that establishes a statewide vision, goal and strategies for improving safety.
ADOT is concurrently developing Arizona’s first Active Transportation Safety Action Plan (ATSAP), which will recommend location-specific projects to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists where they interact with the state highway system.
A series of in-person and virtual meetings will be held April 30 – May 9 to provide an overview of the plans and seek public input. Meetings will be held:
• Phoenix
April 30, 2024 | 5:30-7 p.m.
Gateway Community College Washington Campus/Copper Room
108 N 40th St, Phoenix
• Flagstaff
May 2, 2024 | 5:30-7 p.m.
Flagstaff Aquaplex
1702 N Fourth St, Flagstaff
• Tucson
May 7, 2024 | 5:30-7 p.m.
Ramada by Wyndham
777 W Cushing St, Tucson
• Virtual
May 9, 2024 | 6 p.m.
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/ADOTSafetyMeeting
The public can provide feedback on safety concerns and help identify potential safety strategies to incorporate in the safety plans through May 17 in the following ways:
• Complete an online survey at: adotsafetyplan.com
• Email: ngbecerra@azdot.gov
• Call the bilingual phone line at: 1-855-712-8530
• Mail ADOT at: ADOT SHSP & ATSAP, 1655 W. Jackson, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007
• Attend a public meeting
More information is available at adotsafetyplan.com.
